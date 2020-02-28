UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 28

Feb 28 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 189 points lower at 6,608 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* IAG: British Airways, owned by IAG ICAG.L, said it would cancel some flights to and from Italy, Singapore and South Korea, as a result of reduced demand for travel to the areas due to coronavirus outbreaks.

* NMC Health: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority will investigate NMC Health NMC.L, the UAE healthcare company said on Thursday, after trading in its shares on the London stock exchange was suspended.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for a sixth straight session and were on track for about a 12% weekly fall, the biggest in more than four years, as the spread of the coronavirus outside China raised fears of slowing global demand. O/R

* London stocks plummeted on Thursday, with both benchmark indexes briefly confirming a correction, as a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised fears of a global pandemic and crippled risk appetite.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Jupiter Fund Management

JUP.L

FY 2019 Results

Man Group

EMG.L

FY 2019 Results

Rolls-Royce Holdings

RR.L

FY 2019 Results

IMI PLC

IMI.L

FY 2019 Results

Foxtons Group

FOXT.L

FY 2019 Results

London Stock Exchange

LSE.L

FY 2019 Results

Essentra

ESNT.L

FY 2019 Results

Rightmove

RMV.L

FY 2019 Results

IAG

ICAG.L

FY 2019 Results

ConvaTec Group

CTEC.L

FY 2019 Results

