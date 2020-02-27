UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 27
Feb 27 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 168 points lower at 6,875 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* NMC HEALTH: NMC Health NMC.L has removed Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave, as more details emerge from an investigation into the UAE healthcare firm's finances.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP/VIRGIN MONEY: Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L and Virgin Money VMUK.L pressed ahead with hundreds of job cuts in the face of union opposition, as British banks try to keep up with customers moving online.
* ASHMORE GROUP: Emerging markets investment manager Ashmore Group ASHM.L has defended the strategy of its short duration debt fund which has been clobbered by its exposure to two nations in crisis, Lebanon and Argentina.
* G4S: G4S GFS.L said on Wednesday it would sell majority of its cash handling businesses to U.S. peer Brinks BCO.N for 727 million pounds ($944.66 million) including debt, as the British security contractor looks to focus on its core operations.
* EX-DIVS: Astrazeneca AZN.L, Barclays BARC.L, Diageo DGE.L, Easyjet EZJ.L, HSBC HSBA.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 27.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. .L/XD
* London's mid-cap index slid to its lowest in more than three months on Wednesday amid worries that Britain's upcoming budget may disappoint investors, while the FTSE 100 snapped a four-day losing run after a rally on Wall Street.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Netcall
NETC.L
HY Results
Verona Pharma
VRP.L
FY Results
EVRAZ
EVRE.L
FY Results
Haydale Graphene Industries
HAYD.L
HY Results
Bakkavor Group
BAKK.L
FY Results
Amigo Holdings
AMGO.L
FY Results
Aston Martin
AML.L
FY Results
RSA Insurance
RSA.L
FY Results
Rentokil Initial
RTO.L
FY Results
National Express
NEX.L
FY Results
Inchcape
INCH.L
FY Results
Howden Joinery
HWDN.L
FY Results
St. James's Place
SJP.L
FY Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
HIK.L
FY Results
Drax Group
DRX.L
FY Results
Mondi PLC
MNDI.L
FY Results
Greencoat UK Wind
UKWG.L
FY Results
Vesuvius
VSVS.L
FY Results
British American Tobacco
BATS.L
FY Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group
RB.L
FY Results
WPP
WPP.L
FY Results
Genus
GNS.L
HY Results
Provident Financial
PFG.L
FY Results
Persimmon
PSN.L
FY Results
Hunting
HTG.L
FY Results
James Fisher and Sons
FSJ.L
FY Results
