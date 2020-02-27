UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 27

Feb 27 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 168 points lower at 6,875 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* NMC HEALTH: NMC Health NMC.L has removed Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave, as more details emerge from an investigation into the UAE healthcare firm's finances.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP/VIRGIN MONEY: Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L and Virgin Money VMUK.L pressed ahead with hundreds of job cuts in the face of union opposition, as British banks try to keep up with customers moving online.

* ASHMORE GROUP: Emerging markets investment manager Ashmore Group ASHM.L has defended the strategy of its short duration debt fund which has been clobbered by its exposure to two nations in crisis, Lebanon and Argentina.

* G4S: G4S GFS.L said on Wednesday it would sell majority of its cash handling businesses to U.S. peer Brinks BCO.N for 727 million pounds ($944.66 million) including debt, as the British security contractor looks to focus on its core operations.

* EX-DIVS: Astrazeneca AZN.L, Barclays BARC.L, Diageo DGE.L, Easyjet EZJ.L, HSBC HSBA.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 27.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. .L/XD

* London's mid-cap index slid to its lowest in more than three months on Wednesday amid worries that Britain's upcoming budget may disappoint investors, while the FTSE 100 snapped a four-day losing run after a rally on Wall Street.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Netcall

NETC.L

HY Results

Verona Pharma

VRP.L

FY Results

EVRAZ

EVRE.L

FY Results

Haydale Graphene Industries

HAYD.L

HY Results

Bakkavor Group

BAKK.L

FY Results

Amigo Holdings

AMGO.L

FY Results

Aston Martin

AML.L

FY Results

RSA Insurance

RSA.L

FY Results

Rentokil Initial

RTO.L

FY Results

National Express

NEX.L

FY Results

Inchcape

INCH.L

FY Results

Howden Joinery

HWDN.L

FY Results

St. James's Place

SJP.L

FY Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

HIK.L

FY Results

Drax Group

DRX.L

FY Results

Mondi PLC

MNDI.L

FY Results

Greencoat UK Wind

UKWG.L

FY Results

Vesuvius

VSVS.L

FY Results

British American Tobacco

BATS.L

FY Results

Reckitt Benckiser Group

RB.L

FY Results

WPP

WPP.L

FY Results

Genus

GNS.L

HY Results

Provident Financial

PFG.L

FY Results

Persimmon

PSN.L

FY Results

Hunting

HTG.L

FY Results

James Fisher and Sons

FSJ.L

FY Results

