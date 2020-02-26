UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 36 points lower at 6,982 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: A reversal of fortune at two of its businesses has bought new Reckitt Benckiser RB.L chief executive Laxman Narasimhan some time after pressure for a break-up of the household goods maker.

* TESCO: Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is to restructure the bakery operations of its larger stores, with fewer products to be baked in-store, putting 1,816 workers at risk of redundancy, it said on Tuesday.

* FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted an accidental leak of confidential information, including the names and some contact details of people who had made complaints against the watchdog in 2018 and 2019, on its website.

* SHERBORNE INVESTORS/BARCLAYS: Sherborne Investors SIGC.L renewed its campaign for change at Britain's Barclays BARC.L, in which it is the third biggest shareholder, on Tuesday in a letter criticising its strategy and CEO Jes Staley's links to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

* OIL: Crude prices edged up as investors covered short positions after three sessions of losses, even as fears deepened that the rapid spread of the coronavirus will lead to a global pandemic. O/R

* London-listed stocks fell sharply to fresh five-month lows on Tuesday as an increase in coronavirus cases outside China triggered a second day of selling across global markets.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Revolution Bars Group

RBG.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

AEW UK Long Lease REIT

AEWL.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Avast PLC

AVST.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Serco Group

SRP.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Taylor Wimpey

TW.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Weir Group

WEIR.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Unite Group

UTG.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Restaurant Group

RTN.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Town Centre Securities

TOWNT.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Capital & Counties Properties

CAPCC.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Rio Tinto

RIO.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

William Hill

WMH.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

International Personal Finance

IPF.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

