UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 2

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 47 points higher at 6,514 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* MARSTON'S: Marston's MARS.L rejected a 666 million pound ($910 million) takeover proposal from Platinum Equity Advisors on Monday, saying it significantly undervalued the British pub operator.

* OCADO: Ocado Zoom, the rapid grocery delivery service owned by British online grocer Ocado Retail, has launched a trial of electric, electric assisted and pedal-powered vehicles as part of a target to become net zero carbon emissions by 2035, it said.

* FINANCE: The European Union should open up to the City of London financial hub given that Britain's financial rules are identical to those in the bloc, a UK industry body said on Monday.

* SILVER: Silver dropped more than 2%, retreating from a near eight-year peak it hit in the previous session, as a margin hike by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange prompted investors to lock in profits.

* OIL: Oil prices rose around 1% after major producers showed they were cutting crude output in line with their commitments on restraint, supporting a market thrown out of kilter by weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.9% higher on Monday led by gains in mining stocks as silver became the latest target of a retail investor trading frenzy, while fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands and JD Sports surged following its second acquisition in the United States.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BP Plc

BP.L

Q4 results

Gem Diamonds Ltd

GEMD.L

Trading Statement

SSE Plc

SSE.L

Trading Statement

Virgin Money UK Plc

VMUK.L

Trading Statement

