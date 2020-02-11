UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 11

(Adds news items, futures) Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6% ahead of the cash market open. * JD SPORTS: Britain's competition watchdog said a takeover of sports retailer Footasylum by larger rival JD Sports could leave shoppers worse off, and a sale of the business might be the only way to protect consumer interests. [nL8N2AB1HI] * OCADO: British online supermarket and technology group Ocado reported ballooning annual pretax losses and a 27% fall in core earnings, mainly due to a fire which destroyed a hi-tech flagship warehouse in Andover, southern England. [nL8N2AB1FR] * MARKS AND SPENCER: British retailer Marks and Spencer said it had appointed Eoin Tonge as its new chief financial officer, taking over from interim CFO David Surdeau in June. [nFWN2AA1QE] * NAKAMA: Recruitment firm Nakama Group warned it is in urgent need for capital as it grapples with high costs and said revenue was hit in Hong Kong and Singapore because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. [nL4N2AB1FM] * NMC: GKSD Investment Holding on Tuesday confirmed it was in the preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC Health , a day after the healthcare group revealed two approaches from private equity groups.[nL4N2AB1FF] * RETAILERS: Britons kept a tight grip on their spending last month last month, a survey showed, suggesting that shoppers have not felt the jump in confidence reported by many companies since December's election broke the Brexit logjam. [nL4N2AA3OL] * NMC: Britain's markets watchdog said late on Monday it is "making enquiries" from NMC Health Plc after the healthcare company said earlier that its co-chairman's stake was under legal review. [nFWN2AA1LM] * BP: BP plans to ramp up production at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field and maintain stable output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields this year, a senior regional official at the British oil major said on Monday. [nL8N2AA5CT] * BREXIT: Britain plans to introduce import controls on European Union goods at the border after its post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31, senior minister Michael Gove said on Monday. [nL8N2AA5G0] * METRO BANK: Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve A. Cohen has cut his stake in Britain's Metro Bank for the fifth time in just over two months following a difficult year in which the lender was engulfed in a damaging accounting scandal. [nL8N2AA4VD] * IAG: British Airways said on Monday all its flights to mainland China had been cancelled until the end of March as the government continues to advise against all but essential travel to the country due to an outbreak of coronavirus. [nL8N2AA59A] * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% in sympathy with a rally in equity markets, but investors remained jittery over the Wuhan virus that has now killed over 1,000 in China. [nL4N2AB0N6] * GOLD: Gold eased from a near one-week high hit in the previous session due to a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities as China's factories slowly return to work amid rising death toll from the coronavirus epidemic. [nL4N2AB0P1] * London's FTSE 100 weakened on Monday after Britain declared the coronavirus epidemic a serious and imminent threat to public health, although preliminary takeover approaches thrust shares in troubled healthcare company NMC 32% higher. [nL8N2AA1MY] TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times [PRESS/FT] > Other business headlines [PRESS/GB] (Reporting by Shanima A and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/FACTORS (UPDATE 1)

