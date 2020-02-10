UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 10

(Adds news items, futures) Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2% ahead of the cash market open. * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health said it has received preliminary approaches from U.S.-based KKR & Co Inc and GK Investment Holding Group, weeks after the healthcare group came under a short-selling attack from Muddy Waters. [nL4N2AA1TT] * INTU: British shopping centre operator Intu Properties Plc said it was in talks with its largest shareholder and billionaire John Whittaker's Peel Group and Link Real Estate Investment Trust and others to raise funds to shore up its balance sheet. [nL4N2AA1U0] * TRADE DEAL: Britain takes U.S. concerns about its use of Huawei equipment seriously but is confident a trade deal with the United States will be among its first after leaving the European Union, its foreign secretary said. [nL4N2AA11I] * METALS: London base metals mostly rose on fears of a supply disruption in China, where the coronavirus outbreak has killed over 900 people and threatened to impact global growth. [nL4N2AA116] * GOLD: Gold prices held steady, as rising concerns over the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global markets offset slight pressure from positive economic data from China and the United States. [nL4N2AA0I2] * OIL: Oil prices edged down but held recent ranges as traders assessed China's oil demand following the coronavirus outbreak and awaited a decision by major producers to cut output further to balance markets.[nL4N2AA09H] * FREEPORTS: Britain plans to announce the location of up to 10 post-Brexit freeports by the end this year so they can begin operating in 2021, the government said on Sunday. [nL8N2A90K9] * ELECTRICITY AUCTION; Britain secured 1.02 gigawatts of backup electricity capacity for 2020/21 at one pound per kilowatt per year, data on the National Grid auction website showed on Friday. [nL4N2A0528] * ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail has proposed a three-year pay deal to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and wants to have detailed talks with its largest union, the company said on Twitter on Friday. [nL8N2A766Z] * BUDGET: British finance minister Sajid Javid is considering a tax increase on higher earners in his March 11 budget, the Financial Times reported on Friday. [nFWN2A70ZY] * British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest investor. [nL4N2A72M7] TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times [PRESS/FT] > Other business headlines [PRESS/GB] (Reporting by Shanima A and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/FACTORS (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.