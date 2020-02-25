UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 21 points higher at 7,178 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* PRUDENTIAL: Hedge fund Third Point amassed a more than $2 billion stake in Prudential Plc PRU.L and called on the British insurer on Monday to split into two companies.

* NMC HEALTH: NMC Health NMC.L founder BR Shetty had pledged 7 million of the company's shares as security for debt, his holding company said on Monday, adding that the Indian billionaire currently has a 9.81% interest in the UAE healthcare group.

* OIL: Oil rose as investors snapped up bargains after crude benchmarks dropped almost 4% in the previous session, but fears that the spreading coronavirus could wreak far greater economic damage than initially thought capped gains. O/R

* GOLD: Gold prices eased as investors booked profits from a jump to a seven-year high in the previous session and as equities regained some footing, but a spike in coronavirus cases outside of China capped bullion's losses.

* London's FTSE 100 recorded its worst one-day performance in more than four-and-a-half years on Monday, in a fall that wiped $65 billion off companies' market value, as a jump in coronavirus cases outside China set off fears of a pandemic.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

dotDigital Group PLC

DOTD.L

Half Year 2020 Results

Morgan Advanced Materials

MGAMM.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Croda International

CRDA.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Hammerson

HMSO.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Derwent London

DLN.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Meggitt

MGGT.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Manchester United

MANU.N

Q2 2020 Results

Hotel Chocolat Group

HOTC.L

Half Year 2020 Results

