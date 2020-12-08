UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 8

Adds news items, futures

Dec 8 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 13 points lower at 6,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5% ahead of the cash market open.

* COVID-19: Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

* FERGUSON: Plumbing and heating parts distributor Ferguson Plc FERG.L said its first-quarter profit rose 12.2%, boosted by demand for home improvement in the United States on higher new residential housing permits.

* ASHTEAD: Rental equipment provider Ashtead AHT.L reported a 7% drop in quarterly profit as demand weakened for the tools it provides to the construction and industrial sectors in its biggest market, the United States.

* ENERGY REGULATOR: British energy regulator gave the go-ahead for up to 40 billion pounds ($53.4 billion) in energy system spending by the country's network companies between 2021-2026.

* GOLD: Gold prices hit a two-week high as investors remained hopeful of further U.S. stimulus measures to counter the economic fallout of a surge in coronavirus cases.

* OIL: Oil prices fell adding to losses from the previous session that came as California tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% higher on Monday over fears that Britain will stage a disorderly exit from the European Union, with banks and real estate taking a sharp beating.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.