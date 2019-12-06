UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 6

Dec 6 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points higher at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GLENCORE: The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a bribery investigation into Glencore GLEN.L, adding to legal troubles that have hit the shares of one of the world's biggest miners and commodity traders.

* CENTAMIN: Endeavour Mining's EDV.TO top boss said on Thursday the Canadian firm was reaching out to Centamin CEY.L shareholders to back its $1.9 billion merger plan, days after the British gold miner's board rejected the all-stock proposal.

* WPP: WPP WPP.L said on Thursday it had completed the sale of 60% of data analytics business Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital and would return about $1.2 billion to shareholders via a share repurchase programme.

* GOLD: Gold was en route to a weekly gain on Friday as uncertainty about the fate of U.S.-China trade deal gripped investors ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer further insight on the state of the American economy.

* OIL: Oil slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, with U.S. crude moving further away from a two-month high after OPEC agreed to increase output curbs in early 2020 but failed to promise further steps after March.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% on Thursday due to a 9% plunge in Glencore after news of a bribery investigation and as dollar earners fell with sterling gaining on growing hopes that the upcoming election will not result in a hung parliament.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

BKGH.L

HY earnings release

Weir Group Plc

WEIR.L

Capital Markets Day

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

