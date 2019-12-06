World Markets

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 6

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points higher at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

Dec 6 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points higher at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GLENCORE: The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a bribery investigation into Glencore GLEN.L, adding to legal troubles that have hit the shares of one of the world's biggest miners and commodity traders.

* CENTAMIN: Endeavour Mining's EDV.TO top boss said on Thursday the Canadian firm was reaching out to Centamin CEY.L shareholders to back its $1.9 billion merger plan, days after the British gold miner's board rejected the all-stock proposal.

* WPP: WPP WPP.L said on Thursday it had completed the sale of 60% of data analytics business Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital and would return about $1.2 billion to shareholders via a share repurchase programme.

* GOLD: Gold was en route to a weekly gain on Friday as uncertainty about the fate of U.S.-China trade deal gripped investors ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer further insight on the state of the American economy.

* OIL: Oil slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, with U.S. crude moving further away from a two-month high after OPEC agreed to increase output curbs in early 2020 but failed to promise further steps after March.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% on Thursday due to a 9% plunge in Glencore after news of a bribery investigation and as dollar earners fell with sterling gaining on growing hopes that the upcoming election will not result in a hung parliament.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

BKGH.L

HY earnings release

Weir Group Plc

WEIR.L

Capital Markets Day

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular