UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 5

Dec 5 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening flat at 7,189 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* METRO BANK: Metro Bank MTRO.L Chief Executive Craig Donaldson is leaving after a torrid year in which the British lender was engulfed in a damaging accounting scandal that has also cost it its chairman and wiped 90% off its market value.

* BP: BP Plc BP.L said on Wednesday it would supply renewable energy to Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O European data centres that drive the technology giant's cloud platform.

* M&G INVESTMENTS: The British fund manager MNG.L suspended dealing in its flagship UK property fund on Wednesday, blaming Brexit uncertainty and weakness in the retail sector for a surge in investor requests to cash out.

* SCHRODERS: The British asset manager SDR.L is restructuring its business to put more emphasis on growth areas such as private assets and wealth management, it said on Wednesday, in a move that will lead to job cuts.

* EX-DIVS: Next NXT.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.29 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4% higher on Wednesday as a report that the United States and China were moving closer to a trade deal lifted demand for risky assets.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

IG Group Holdings Plc

IGG.L

Pre-close trading statement

DS Smith Plc

SMDS.L

HY Earnings Release

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc

DMGOa.L

FY Earnings Release

Victrex Plc

VCTX.L

Prelim 2019 Earnings Release

AJ Bell Plc

AJBA.L

HY Earnings Release

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.