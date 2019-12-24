UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 24

Adds company news item and updates futures

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures .FFIC1 were up 0.1% pre-market on Tuesday.

* TESCO: Australian clothing retailer Cotton On Group on Tuesday said it is investigating a Chinese supplier after British supermarket operator Tesco PLC TSCO.L suspended ties with the same supplier due to fears of the use of forced prison labour.

* CENTAMIN: Centamin Plc CEY.L on Monday won approval to give its Canadian suitor Endeavour Mining EDV.TO more time to make a firm takeover offer, as shareholder pressure mounted on the London-listed gold miner to engage in talks.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia's energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in a month-and-a-half, as soft economic data out of the United States and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal lent support to the safe-haven bullion.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.5% higher on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.

