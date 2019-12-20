UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 20

Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,574 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.21% ahead of the cash market open.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L said on Friday it expects impairment charges of up to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and trimmed its forecast for quarterly oil production sales.

* OIL: Oil prices held steady near three-month highs, heading for a third consecutive weekly rise, on the back of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower in range-bound trade, pressured by increased risk appetite on hopes of an interim Sino-U.S. deal being signed soon, while investors awaited U.S. GDP data release for fresh cues.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% on Thursday, partly in response to a weaker pound, which came under pressure from fears Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal at the end of 2020.

