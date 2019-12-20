UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening flat at 7,574 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* NMC HEALTH: NMC Health Plc NMC.L said on Thursday that a report by U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters earlier this week criticising the healthcare group's financial statements was "false and mis-leading".

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE: 3i Infrastructure 3IN.L is selling its 93% stake in Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) to Brookfield Infrastructure, two weeks after divesting its British projects portfolio.

* JUST EAT: Takeaway.com TKWY.AS was poised to win the battle for British food delivery company Just Eat JE.L after it trumped a raised offer from rival Prosus NV PRX.AS, which put it within reach of a 50% threshold needed to clinch the deal.

* OIL: Oil prices held steady near three-month highs on Friday, heading for a third consecutive weekly rise, on the back of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday in range-bound trade, pressured by increased risk appetite on hopes of an interim Sino-U.S. deal being signed soon, while investors awaited U.S. GDP data release for fresh cues.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% on Thursday, partly in response to a weaker pound, which came under pressure from fears Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal at the end of 2020.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Carnival Plc

CCL.L

Q4 Earnings Release

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.