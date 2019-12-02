UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 2

Dec 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 32 points higher at 7,378

on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* INVESTEC: Anglo-South African financial services group Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J expects to raise about 189 million pounds ($242 million) from the sale of around 10% of its asset management business, which will be renamed Ninety One when it is spun off in March.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth following reports of an expanding Chinese factory sector and a rising dollar reduced demand.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as signs of rising manufacturing activity in China pointed to increasing fuel demand, and hints that OPEC may deepen output cuts at its meeting this week indicated supply may tighten next year.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9% after a poll showed the Conservative Party's lead over the opposition Labour Party had narrowed ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.