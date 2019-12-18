US Markets

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 18

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,524 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,524 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BHP: Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L is feeling its way back into commodities trading, making a dedicated hire to help it manage a base metals book in Singapore as it seeks to boost returns and manage transaction risk, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

* BAT: British American Tobacco (BAT) BATS.L must stop advertising its e-cigarettes from any public account on Instagram, including influencers' accounts, the UK's advertising watchdog ruled on Wednesday.

* METRO BANK: Metro Bank MTRO.L said on Tuesday Vernon Hill, the founding chairman of the struggling British lender, had stepped down as a non-executive director.

* GOLD: Gold prices were largely subdued on Wednesday, with investors awaiting more details on U.S.-China trade deal, while palladium retreated from last session's record peak.

* OIL: Oil retreated on Wednesday after rising more than 1% in the previous session as U.S. industry data showed a surprise build in crude stocks, but hopes for firmer demand next year checked a deeper fall in prices.

* The UK blue-chip index eked out a 0.1% gain on Tuesday, lifted by trade-sensitive stocks amid optimism about a proper trade agreement between China and the United States.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: None

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular