UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 11

Dec 11 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 16 points lower at 6,584 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* SANOFI/GSK: An experimental COVID-19 vaccine of Sanofi SASY.PA and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trial results, the French drugmaker said, a blow to efforts to find ways to fight the pandemic.
* BANKS: British banks can resume paying some dividends and bonuses after the Bank of England said they appeared well capitalised and resilient to any further coronavirus crisis fall-out.
* RETAIL: With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britain's retail industry repeated a warning that shoppers faced higher food prices from next year if new tariffs were imposed in the absence of an agreement.
* GOLD: Gold edged up as the dollar held near a two-and-a-half-year low, offsetting concerns over delays in a U.S. coronavirus package.
* OIL: Oil rose, extending a sharp rally overnight that saw Brent rise above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.5% higher on Thursday as oil prices jumped to $50 per barrel for the first time since March on vaccine optimism and as a weaker British pound supported the export-heavy index GBP/.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Bellway Plc
BWY.L
Trading statement
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
RR.L
Trading statement
Anglo American Plc
AAL.L
Investor update
