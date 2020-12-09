US Markets
SGC

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 9

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points higher at 6,590 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 31 points higher at 6,590

on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* G4S: Security group G4S GFS.L on Tuesday agreed to be bought out by Allied Universal for 3.8 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), picking the U.S. company over Canadian rival GardaWorld and potentially ending a tense, months-long bidding war.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc BARC.L on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27% were women.

* JOBS: British employers recruited fewer permanent staff during an England-wide lockdown last month, and relied instead on temporary workers to plug the gap, showed a monthly survey of recruiters.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased as encouraging vaccine developments pushed investors towards riskier equities, although hopes for more U.S. stimulus kept bullion near two-week highs hit in the previous session.

* OIL: Oil prices eased as an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories fuelled concerns over slow demand, but positive news on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor optimism about a recovery in fuel demand, capping losses.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday as Britain and the European Union agreed on how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border, while investors awaited a wider post-Brexit trade deal.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

British American Tobacco Plc

BATS.L

FY pre-close trading update

Balfour Beatty Plc

BALF.L

Q3 trading statement

Victrex Plc

VCTX.L

FY earnings

Stageocoach Group Plc

SGC.L

HY earnings

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular