UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 31 points higher at 6,590

on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* G4S: Security group G4S GFS.L on Tuesday agreed to be bought out by Allied Universal for 3.8 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), picking the U.S. company over Canadian rival GardaWorld and potentially ending a tense, months-long bidding war.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc BARC.L on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27% were women.

* JOBS: British employers recruited fewer permanent staff during an England-wide lockdown last month, and relied instead on temporary workers to plug the gap, showed a monthly survey of recruiters.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased as encouraging vaccine developments pushed investors towards riskier equities, although hopes for more U.S. stimulus kept bullion near two-week highs hit in the previous session.

* OIL: Oil prices eased as an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories fuelled concerns over slow demand, but positive news on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor optimism about a recovery in fuel demand, capping losses.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday as Britain and the European Union agreed on how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border, while investors awaited a wider post-Brexit trade deal.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

British American Tobacco Plc

BATS.L

FY pre-close trading update

Balfour Beatty Plc

BALF.L

Q3 trading statement

Victrex Plc

VCTX.L

FY earnings

Stageocoach Group Plc

SGC.L

HY earnings

