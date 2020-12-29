UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 29

Britain's FTSE 100 futures index was up 1.15% on Tuesday.

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures index FFIc1 was up 1.15% on Tuesday.

* PETROPAVLOVSK: Pavel Maslovskiy, the co-founder and former chief executive at London-listed Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk POG.L, has been charged with alleged embezzlement and detained pending trial, Interfax news agency quoted a Moscow court as saying.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Britain's trade deal with the European Union as a new starting point for relations with the bloc in a call with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday.

* OIL: Oil rose on Tuesday, for the third time in four sessions, on expectations for rising fuel demand as the United States may expand pandemic aid payments and a final Brexit deal is set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK.

* GOLD: Gold inched higher on Tuesday as a softer dollar underpinned the metal, with market participants looking forward to a U.S. Senate vote on increased pandemic aid.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE gave back most of its gains to end marginally higher as the pound's rise weighed on dollar-earners' shares on Thursday. Domestically focused UK shares jumped about 1% in Thursday's shortened trading session in anticipation that Britain and the European Union would announce a trade pact to avoid a chaotic separation at the end of the year.

