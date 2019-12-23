UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's futures .FFIC1 were down 0.10% pre-market on Monday.

* BREXIT: The European Union's central interest in forging a free trade agreement with Britain is to agree common social and environmental standards and avoid a "race to the bottom", the EU chief Brexit negotiator wrote in an opinion piece.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L HIV drugs division ViiV Healthcare said on Saturday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its long acting HIV injection.

* COBHAM: The British government has approved Advent International's $5 billion purchase of defence company Cobham Plc COB.L after the U.S. private equity group offered a number of commitments to address national security concerns.

* TESCO: British supermarket giant Tesco TSCO.L suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Monday, but held near recent three-month highs amid optimism that the United States and China are close to signing a trade deal, with President Donald Trump saying an agreement would be signed "very shortly".

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up in low-volume trading, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as investors awaited solid developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

* The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed up 0.1% on Friday as shares of exporters continued to benefit from a pound that is subdued amid renewed concerns about a chaotic Brexit at the end of 2020.

