UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,276 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ELECTION: Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair's outgoing chief operations officer Peter Bellew considered himself a "dead man walking" after a March performance review and resigned after being ordered to work at the airline's Austrian business, he said on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell on Friday after sources said Washington and Beijing had reached an interim trade deal and averted a fresh round of U.S. tariffs, boosting appetite for riskier assets.

* OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Friday, scaling three-month highs as the United States and China moved closer to a resolution to the 18-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies that has raised big questions about global demand for crude.

* The UK blue chip rose 1% on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and China were very close to a trade deal, providing a shot in the arm to what had been a wait-and-watch session for markets with Britons voting in an election.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Hollywood Bowl Group

BOWL.L

Full year results

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

