UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 10

Dec 10 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,241 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L said on Monday it was in the process of halting operations at its Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein mines in South Africa after state utility Eskom asked the miner to reduce its electricity load.

* SHELL: A malfunction in the gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's RDSa.L 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery triggered flaring at the refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday for a second straight session as the cons of a slowing global demand outlook outweighed the pros of OPEC's agreement with associated producers at the end of last week to deepen crude output cuts in early 2020.

* GOLD: Gold was trading in a tight range on Tuesday ahead of a two-day rate-setting meeting by the U.S. central bank, with investors awaiting clarity on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will come into effect this weekend.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1% on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72% slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RWS Holdings PLC

RWS.L

Full Year Earnings

Nexus Infrastructure PLC

NEXSN.L

Full Year Earnings

Mind Gym PLC

MIND.L

Half Year Earnings

Tritax EuroBox PLC

EBOX.L

Full Year Earnings

Ashtead Group PLC

AHT.L

Q2 2020 Earnings

Photo-Me International PLC

PHTM.L

Half Year Earnings

Watches of Switzerland Group Plc

WOSG.L

Half Year Earnings

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

