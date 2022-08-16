UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 16
August 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening flat on Tuesday with futures .FFIc1 up 0.33%.
* AUTHENTIC BRANDS/TED BAKER: Juicy Couture and Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands AUTH.N will buy Ted Baker TED.L in a deal worth roughly 211 million pounds ($254.26 million).
* BHP: BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX reported bumper profits on the back of gains in prices of coal and other commodities, and declined to rule out a second approach in its spurned $6 billion bid for OZ Minerals OZL.AX.
* LABOUR MARKET: Britain's super-hot labour market showed more signs of cooling, official data published on Tuesday showed.
* DARKTRACE: Darktrace Plc DARK.L said on Monday it was in the early talks with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo about a possible cash offer.
* HEATHROW: London's Heathrow Airport said on Monday it will extend the cap on flight departures to Oct. 29.
* COVID: UK medicines regulator MHRA on Monday gave conditional approval for use Moderna's MRNA.O so-called bivalent vaccine as a booster for adults.
* STRIKE: More than 500 dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool have voted in favour of strike action over pay and working conditions, the Unite trade union said on Monday. [nL8N2ZR45I]
* OIL: Oil prices fell as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession.O/R
* GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Tuesday as a dip in U.S. bond yields countered pressure from a firmer dollar and concerns over further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.GOL/
* METALS: Copper prices rose on Tuesday although gains were limited on weak China data.MET/L
