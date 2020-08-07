UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 7

Adds futures, news items

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 21 points lower at 6,006 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 seen almost flat ahead of cash markets open.

* HIKMA: Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.L revised its annual sales outlook for two of its biggest divisions and reported higher first-half profit.

* TP ICAP:TP ICAP TCAPI.L said its second-half started with lower July volumes, as the early euphoria in its broking business caused by the pandemic has started to fade as lockdown restrictions eased.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: Fund supermarket Hargreaves HRGV.L reported a surge in full-year earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled record levels of share trading.

* RIGHTMOVE: Property website Rightmove RMV.L reported a lower first-half operating profit, as the coronavirus outbreak halted property deals, hammering agents and developers who are its main clients.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen's SLA.L pre-tax profit fell 30% to 195 million pounds in the first half due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on markets.

* OFGEM: Energy prices are set to fall for millions of British households this winter after the energy regulator said its cap on the most widely used tariffs would be lowered by about 7.5% from Oct. 1.

* TRAVEL: Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said, when asked about whether France could join Spain on the list.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped, adding to losses in the previous session, on worries that fuel demand growth will drop amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

* GOLD: Gold smashed a record high as a safety rush fuelled by the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE was down 1.3% on Thursday as commodities giant Glencore tumbled after scrapping its dividend, while the Bank of England forecast a slower-than-expected rebound from the pandemic.

