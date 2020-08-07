UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 21 points lower at 6,006 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: Japan will soon agree a supply deal for over 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine AZN.L, reports said, while Brazil will provide $356 million in funds to purchase and produce the shot.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Activist shareholder ValueAct Capital sold its entire stake in British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce RR.L.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.AX did not tell Aboriginal traditional owners of two ancient caves destroyed to mine iron ore about three alternative mine plans, its CEO told an inquiry, despite saying it had won fully informed consent for blasting.

* BP: BP BP.L is preparing to sell a large chunk of its oil and gas assets even if crude prices bounce back from the COVID-19 crash because it wants to invest more in renewable energy, three sources said.

* HSBC: HSBC HSBC.L has promoted Christophe Oleron to the role of Global Head of Trading for index arbitrage, Delta One and stock borrowing & lending, two sources said.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped, adding to losses in the previous session, on worries that fuel demand growth will drop amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

* GOLD: Gold smashed a record high as a safety rush fuelled by the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE was down 1.3% on Thursday as commodities giant Glencore tumbled after scrapping its dividend, while the Bank of England forecast a slower-than-expected rebound from the pandemic.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Standard Life Aberdeen

SLA.L

HY Earnings Release

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

HIK.L

HY Earnings Release

TP ICAP

TCAPI.L

HY Earnings Release

Hargreaves Lansdown

HRGV.L

FY Earnings Release

Rightmove

RMV.L

HY Earnings Release

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

