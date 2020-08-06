UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 49 points lower at 6,056 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L experimental treatment for a common form of blood cancer.

* HOMEBUILDING: Britain will set out proposals to speed up homebuilding by cutting red tape and opening up the sector to smaller firms, in a bid to address a long-term housing shortage.

* OIL: Oil prices were mostly flat, as a boost from lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks that lifted the market to five-month highs in the previous session gave way to fuel demand concerns amid rising coronavirus infections.

* GOLD: Gold steadied after hitting a record high in the previous session as dismal U.S. jobs data hammered the dollar.

* EX-DIVS: BAE Systems BAES.L, Fresnillo FRES.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L and Unilever ULVR.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.4 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE gained 1.1% on Wednesday with a five-month high for crude prices lifting oil majors BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EVRAZ plc

EVRE.L

HY Results

Spirent Communications plc

SPT.L

HY Results

Aggreko PLC

AGGK.L

HY Results

Hammerson PLC

HMSO.L

HY Results

Serco Group PLC

SRP.L

HY Results

Synthomer PLC

SYNTS.L

HY Results

Mondi PLC

MNDI.L

HY Results

Genel Energy PLC

GENL.L

HY Results

Aviva PLC

AV.L

HY Results

ITV PLC

ITV.L

HY Results

ConvaTec Group PLC

CTEC.L

HY Results

Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd

AMYT.L

Q2 Results

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC

PHNX.L

HY Results

Savills

SVS.L

HY Results

Glencore

GLEN.L

HY Results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.