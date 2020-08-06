UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 49 points lower at 6,056 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L experimental treatment for a common form of blood cancer.
* HOMEBUILDING: Britain will set out proposals to speed up homebuilding by cutting red tape and opening up the sector to smaller firms, in a bid to address a long-term housing shortage.
* OIL: Oil prices were mostly flat, as a boost from lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks that lifted the market to five-month highs in the previous session gave way to fuel demand concerns amid rising coronavirus infections.
* GOLD: Gold steadied after hitting a record high in the previous session as dismal U.S. jobs data hammered the dollar.
* EX-DIVS: BAE Systems BAES.L, Fresnillo FRES.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L and Unilever ULVR.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.4 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE gained 1.1% on Wednesday with a five-month high for crude prices lifting oil majors BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
EVRAZ plc
EVRE.L
HY Results
Spirent Communications plc
SPT.L
HY Results
Aggreko PLC
AGGK.L
HY Results
Hammerson PLC
HMSO.L
HY Results
Serco Group PLC
SRP.L
HY Results
Synthomer PLC
SYNTS.L
HY Results
Mondi PLC
MNDI.L
HY Results
Genel Energy PLC
GENL.L
HY Results
Aviva PLC
AV.L
HY Results
ITV PLC
ITV.L
HY Results
ConvaTec Group PLC
CTEC.L
HY Results
Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd
AMYT.L
Q2 Results
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC
PHNX.L
HY Results
Savills
SVS.L
HY Results
Glencore
GLEN.L
HY Results
(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))
