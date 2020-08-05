UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 5

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 2 points higher at 6,038 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* AUTOMOBILE: British new car registrations rose by roughly 11% year-on-year in July, according to preliminary industry data for the first full month that showrooms were allowed to reopen across the United Kingdom as lockdown measures eased.

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain’s National Grid NG.L is planning a 10 million pound project in the north west of England to test how hydrogen could be used to heat homes and bring down greenhouse gas emissions from industry.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Keith Skeoch, the departing boss of Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L, will become acting chairman of Britain's accounting watchdog, Sky News reported.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for the first time in four days, pulling back from as much as five-month highs as mounting coronavirus cases worldwide and in the United States undercut market confidence in a pickup in fuel demand.

* GOLD: Safe-haven gold scaled an all-time peak, extending a record run above the $2,000 mark on a weaker dollar and bets for more stimulus measures to revive a pandemic-ravaged economy.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended flat on Tuesday as mixed earnings and rising friction between the United States and China weighed.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Coca Cola HBC

CCH.L

HY Results

SEGRO PLC

SGRO.L

HY Results

IP Group PLC

IPO.L

HY Results

Legal & General Group PLC

LGEN.L

HY Results

Pagegroup PLC

PAGE.L

HY Results

William Hill PLC

WMH.L

HY Results

Hastings Group Holdings PLC

HSTG.L

Q2 ResultS

Metro Bank PLC

MTRO.L

HY Results

UDG Healthcare

UDG.L

Q3 Trading update

Ferrexpo

FXPO.L

HY Results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.