UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 4

Adds futures, news items

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 12 points lower at 6,021 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1% ahead of cash markets open.

* EASYJET: British low cost airline easyJet EZJ.L said it planned to fly about 40% of its capacity over the rest of the summer, more than it had originally scheduled on better than expected booking demand.

* DIAGEO: Diageo Plc DGE.L, the world's largest spirits maker, reported a bigger-than-expected decline in underlying net sales as demand for its whiskies, vodka and gin fell in all markets except North America.

* BABCOCK: British engineering group Babcock International's BAB.L underlying profits slumped about 40% in the first quarter as higher costs from the coronavirus downturn hurt its operations, while sales from its core business grew slightly.

* CENTAMIN: Gold miner Centamin Plc CEY.L reported higher first-half pretax profit, buoyed by increased output from its Sukari mine in Egypt and rising bullion prices on coronavirus driven safe-haven demand.

* DIRECT LINE: Britain's biggest car insurer Direct Line DLGD.L boosted its interim dividend and declared a special payout to make up for cancelling its 2019 dividend, after reporting a small drop in first-half operating profit.

* OIL: Oil prices slid amid concerns that a nascent recovery in fuel demand could stall as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections around the world sparks tighter lockdowns just as major producers ramp up output.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near record highs as worries over the global economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases offset pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 2.3% on Monday, as an uptick in UK factory activity tied in with similar data from Germany and United States to raise economic recovery hopes.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.