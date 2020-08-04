Commodities
EZJ

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 4

Contributor
Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 6,021 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1% ahead of cash markets open.

Adds futures, news items

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 12 points lower at 6,021 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1% ahead of cash markets open.

* EASYJET: British low cost airline easyJet EZJ.L said it planned to fly about 40% of its capacity over the rest of the summer, more than it had originally scheduled on better than expected booking demand.

* DIAGEO: Diageo Plc DGE.L, the world's largest spirits maker, reported a bigger-than-expected decline in underlying net sales as demand for its whiskies, vodka and gin fell in all markets except North America.

* BABCOCK: British engineering group Babcock International's BAB.L underlying profits slumped about 40% in the first quarter as higher costs from the coronavirus downturn hurt its operations, while sales from its core business grew slightly.

* CENTAMIN: Gold miner Centamin Plc CEY.L reported higher first-half pretax profit, buoyed by increased output from its Sukari mine in Egypt and rising bullion prices on coronavirus driven safe-haven demand.

* DIRECT LINE: Britain's biggest car insurer Direct Line DLGD.L boosted its interim dividend and declared a special payout to make up for cancelling its 2019 dividend, after reporting a small drop in first-half operating profit.

* OIL: Oil prices slid amid concerns that a nascent recovery in fuel demand could stall as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections around the world sparks tighter lockdowns just as major producers ramp up output.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near record highs as worries over the global economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases offset pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 2.3% on Monday, as an uptick in UK factory activity tied in with similar data from Germany and United States to raise economic recovery hopes.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ BAB CEY

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    Jul 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular