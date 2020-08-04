UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 4
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 12 points lower at 6,021 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* NMC: Hospital operator NMC Health has secured a $250 million financing facility which will allow it to continue to provide healthcare, its administrators Alvarez & Marsal said.
* BREXIT: The British government has urged medicine suppliers to prepare for the country's exit from the EU single market and customs union on Dec. 31 by building up six weeks' worth of stocks in case of disruption to imports.
* OIL: Oil prices slid amid concerns that a nascent recovery in fuel demand could stall as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections around the world sparks tighter lockdowns just as major producers ramp up output.
* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near record highs on Tuesday as worries over the global economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases offset pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar.
* METAL: London copper prices edged lower, extending a narrow-range trading pattern as investors weighed bullish and bearish factors following a rally over the past few months.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 2.3% on Monday, as an uptick in UK factory activity tied in with similar data from Germany and United States to raise economic recovery hopes.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Keller Group PLC
KLR.L
HY Earnings Releases
Rotork PLC
ROR.L
HY Earnings Releases
Diageo PLC
DGE.L
FY Earnings Releases
BP PLC
BP.L
Q2 Earnings Releases
Babcock International Group PLC
BAB.L
Trading Statement
Spectris PLC
SXS.L
HY Earnings Releases
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
DLGD.L
HY Earnings Releases
easyJet Plc
EZJ.L
Q3 Trading statement
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.