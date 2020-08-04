UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 12 points lower at 6,021 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* NMC: Hospital operator NMC Health has secured a $250 million financing facility which will allow it to continue to provide healthcare, its administrators Alvarez & Marsal said.

* BREXIT: The British government has urged medicine suppliers to prepare for the country's exit from the EU single market and customs union on Dec. 31 by building up six weeks' worth of stocks in case of disruption to imports.

* OIL: Oil prices slid amid concerns that a nascent recovery in fuel demand could stall as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections around the world sparks tighter lockdowns just as major producers ramp up output.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near record highs on Tuesday as worries over the global economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases offset pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar.

* METAL: London copper prices edged lower, extending a narrow-range trading pattern as investors weighed bullish and bearish factors following a rally over the past few months.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 2.3% on Monday, as an uptick in UK factory activity tied in with similar data from Germany and United States to raise economic recovery hopes.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Keller Group PLC

KLR.L

HY Earnings Releases

Rotork PLC

ROR.L

HY Earnings Releases

Diageo PLC

DGE.L

FY Earnings Releases

BP PLC

BP.L

Q2 Earnings Releases

Babcock International Group PLC

BAB.L

Trading Statement

Spectris PLC

SXS.L

HY Earnings Releases

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC

DLGD.L

HY Earnings Releases

easyJet Plc

EZJ.L

Q3 Trading statement

