UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points higher at 5,921 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3% ahead of cash markets open.

* SENIOR: British aerospace supplier Senior Plc SNR.L swung to a loss in the first half of 2020 and shelved its interim dividend as costs rose and its sales were hammered by coronavirus-driven cuts across the air industry and other manufacturing partners.

* HISCOX: Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox HSX.L swung to a first-half loss, as it set aside $232 million for claims stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

* HAMMERSON: British mall operator Hammerson HMSO.L said it was in advanced talks to sell its 50% stake in joint venture VIA Outlets to its partner APG and was considering a rights issue to raise cash.

* TUI: Holiday company TUI TUIT.L said it had agreed with BOC Aviation a sale and leaseback deal for five new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, raising $226 million to help boost its finances.

* METRO BANK: Metro Bank has agreed to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter for an initial payment of 2.5 million pounds ($3.27 million).

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE: Non-Standard Finance PLC NSF.L said that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had raised a number of concerns about its guarantor loans division.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L warned its bad debt charges could blow past a previous estimate to $13 billion this year and said its profits more than halved.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on oversupply concerns as OPEC and its allies wind back production cuts in August and a rise in worldwide COVID-19 cases points to a slower pick-up in fuel demand.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended down 1.5% on Friday, after Britain postponed the easing of a coronavirus-induced lockdown as cases surged, raising fears that a nascent economic recovery may reverse.

Most Popular