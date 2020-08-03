UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 23 points higher at 5,921 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said it has initiated proceedings against a unit of engineering contractor Monadelphous Group MND.AX over a fire that occurred last year at its iron ore processing facility.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's Australia unit RDSa.L said it will buy environmental services firm Select Carbon.

* HAMMERSON: Britain's Hammerson HMSO.L plans to raise some 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from a rights issue and the sale of its 50% stake in VIA Outlets, Sky news reported on Saturday.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots have accepted a deal that will temporarily cut pay by 20% and eliminate more than 200 jobs, the pilots' union said on Friday.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair RYA.I has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but 15 countries.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on oversupply concerns as OPEC and its allies wind back production cuts in August and a rise in worldwide COVID-19 cases points to a slower pick-up in fuel demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices surged to an all-time high as fears over an economic fallout from rising COVID-19 cases boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although gains were capped by an uptick in the U.S. dollar.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended down 1.5% on Friday, after Britain postponed the easing of a coronavirus-induced lockdown as cases surged, raising fears that a nascent economic recovery may reverse.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Senior PLC

SNR.L

HY Earnings Releases

Purplebricks Group PLC

PURP.L

FY Results

Hiscox Holdings Plc

HSX.L

Q2 results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

