Companies
RIO

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

Contributor
Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points higher at 5,921 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 23 points higher at 5,921 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said it has initiated proceedings against a unit of engineering contractor Monadelphous Group MND.AX over a fire that occurred last year at its iron ore processing facility.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's Australia unit RDSa.L said it will buy environmental services firm Select Carbon.

* HAMMERSON: Britain's Hammerson HMSO.L plans to raise some 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from a rights issue and the sale of its 50% stake in VIA Outlets, Sky news reported on Saturday.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots have accepted a deal that will temporarily cut pay by 20% and eliminate more than 200 jobs, the pilots' union said on Friday.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair RYA.I has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but 15 countries.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on oversupply concerns as OPEC and its allies wind back production cuts in August and a rise in worldwide COVID-19 cases points to a slower pick-up in fuel demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices surged to an all-time high as fears over an economic fallout from rising COVID-19 cases boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although gains were capped by an uptick in the U.S. dollar.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended down 1.5% on Friday, after Britain postponed the easing of a coronavirus-induced lockdown as cases surged, raising fears that a nascent economic recovery may reverse.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Senior PLC

SNR.L

HY Earnings Releases

Purplebricks Group PLC

PURP.L

FY Results

Hiscox Holdings Plc

HSX.L

Q2 results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO SNR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular