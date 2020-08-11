UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 11

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46 points higher at 6,097 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8% ahead of cash markets open.

* QUILTER: Quilter QLT.L reported a 25% drop in first-half adjusted pretax profits, as the COVID-19 pandemic dented growth in assets under management in the last six months by 3% to 107 billion pounds.

* BELLWAY: Housebuilder Bellway BWY.L said it constructed fewer homes in the year as a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown brought property sales to a halt.

* DOMINO'S PIZZA: Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L posted a 2.7% dip in first-half operating earnings, hurt by costs for implementing social distancing measures at its restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd PLUSP.L reported an expected surge in first-half core profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels IHG.L said it was seeing some "very early" signs of a recovery in demand as coronavirus restrictions ease in major markets, with July room revenue expected to be down 58%.

* BOE: The Bank of England will step up on quantitative easing if the British economy slows and struggles again, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in an interview published on Tuesday.

* CONSUMER SPENDING: British consumers spent the most last month since the country went into a coronavirus lockdown in March, as pubs, restaurants, barbers and beauty salons reopened.

* PETROPAVLOVSK: Shareholders of Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk POG.L voted on Monday against reinstating co-founder Pavel Maslovskiy and other members of the company's board and called for an investigation into transactions over the past three years.

* OIL: Crude oil gained more ground, with prices underpinned by expectations of U.S. stimulus and a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen.

* GOLD: Gold fell as dollar's relative value against other currencies recovered, spurring some investors to lock in gains in bullion, which has soared to record levels of $2,000 per ounce. [nL4N2FD0GU]

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.3% on Monday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Britain surged, while hopes of more global stimulus and some upbeat data kept alive expectations of an economic rebound.

