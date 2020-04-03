UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 3

April 3 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 58 points lower at 5,422 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways ICAG.L said on Thursday it has struck a deal with its unions to suspend more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff in one of the airline industry's most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

* PERSIMMON: British housebuilder Persimmon PSN.L said on Thursday its executive and non-executive directors have opted to take a temporary 20% reduction in base salary, effective April 1, until the group resumes work at its sites.

* OIL: Oil prices fell, coming off their biggest one-day gains in the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut output, but made no offer to reduce U.S. production. O/R

* Oil prices roared back on Thursday, pulling Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 out of early losses sparked by a record surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims, closing up 0.5%.

