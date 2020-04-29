UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 36 points higher at 5,994 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* IAG: British Airways plans to cut more than a quarter of its jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, parent company IAG ICAG.L said on Tuesday, forecasting that passenger numbers will take years to recover.

* UNILEVER: Unilever ULVR.L, L'Oreal OREP.PA and Estee Lauder EL.N are among firms vying to buy British makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

* OIL: U.S. oil prices jumped, trimming some of this week's losses, after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations demand will increase as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched higher as the dollar weakened amid plans to ease major economies out of coronavirus lockdowns, while investors awaited any forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.9% at a near seven-week high on Tuesday, as hopes that major economies will ease lockdown measures helped investors look past dire quarterly earnings reports from oil major BP and lender HSBC.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AstraZeneca

AZN.L

Q1 2020 Earnings Release

Barclays

BARC.L

Q1 2020 Earnings Release

Destiny Pharma

DEST.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Dixons Carphone

DC.L

Pre-Close Business Update

Elementis

ELM.L

Trading Statement Release

GlaxoSmithKline

GSK.L

Q1 2020 Earnings Release

N Brown Group

BWNG.L

Full Year 2020 Earnings Release

Next

NXT.L

Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release

Persimmon

PSN.L

Trading Statement Release

Proactis Holdings

PHD.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Standard Chartered

STAN.L

Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement Release

Synthomer

SYNTS.L

Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release

WPP

WPP.L

Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release

