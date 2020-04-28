UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28

Adds company news items and futures

April 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 1 point lower at 5,846 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.26% ahead of cash market open.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's largest distributor of building materials, said its total revenue in the first three weeks of April was about one third of the same period in 2019 due to the coronavirus crisis.

* MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L said it had taken steps to secure more liquidity to help it cope with the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and it had significant facilities available to it for 18 months.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings HSBA.L warned of more earnings pain to come after first-quarter profit nearly halved as it boosted provisions against bad loans expected to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

* DIAGEO: Diageo DGE.L, the world's largest spirits maker, launched a $2.5 billion bond offering on Tuesday, weeks after suspending its share buyback programme in response to the coronavirus crisis.

* OIL: Oil prices slumped on Tuesday, extending the previous session's slide, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased.

* GOLD: Gold fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the fallout from the pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.6% on Monday, boosted by banks and travel stocks, as investors globally returned to riskier assets after several countries signalled the easing of lockdowns measures.

