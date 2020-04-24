UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

April 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 80 points lower at 5,746 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* HISCOX: Hundreds of British businesses, shuttered by a government lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic, have appointed lawyers to take on insurer Hiscox HSX.L, saying its refusal to compensate them for losses was putting their future at risk.

* VODAFONE: Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI and Vodafone VOD.L have completed the sale of an 8.6% combined stake in Italy's biggest mobile towers company INWIT INWT.MI as part of efforts to cut debt, the companies said.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday cut its capital expenditure outlook for the year by about $1 billion and said it would cut costs to weather the impact of the coronavirus.

* GOLD: Gold eased as investors booked profits after a 1% rise in the previous session, but weak economic data from the United States and Europe due to the novel coronavirus kept bullion on track for a weekly gain.

* OIL: Oil prices rose, gaining further ground as some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in global demand for fuels caused by the pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1% on Thursday, boosted by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L as crude prices recovered from a collapse earlier this week.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Rotork Plc

ROR.L

Trading statement

Pearson Plc

PSON.L

Q1 2020 trading statement

