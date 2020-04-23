UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 25 points lower at 5,746 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L has postponed decisions on whether to go ahead with two large oil and gas developments in the Gulf of Mexico and North Sea after oil prices collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis, a company source said on Wednesday.

* Currency service provider Travelex [RIC:RIC:TFPI.UL] has put itself up for sale, the London-based company said on Wednesday, a month after parent Finablr warned that it was preparing for a potential insolvency.

* Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone VOD.L said on Wednesday they had agreed to launch the sale of an 8% stake in Italy's biggest mobile tower company INWIT on a pro-rata basis as part of their efforts to cut debt.

* GOLD: Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits from a near 2% rally in the previous session, while U.S. stimulus measures to ease the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak limited losses and kept prices above $1,700 an ounce.

* OIL: Oil extended gains on Thursday amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel as the coronavirus outbreak ravages the world's economies.

* EX-DIVS: Intercontinental Hotels IHG.L, Mondi MNDI.L, Melrose MRON.L, Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX.L, Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L, Smith & Nephew SN.L and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.05 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. .L/XD

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 2.3% on Wednesday a 6% rally in energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and positive corporate updates injected calm into equity markets after an oil-driven rout.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

NMCN Plc

NMCN.L

FY 2019 earnings release

RDI Reit Plc

RDI.L

HY 2020 earnings release

Luceco Plc

LUCEL.L

FY 2019 earnings release

Alfa Financial Software

ALFAAL.L

FY 2019 earnings release

Anglo American Plc

AAL.L

Q1 2020 production report

Meggitt Plc

MGGT.L

Q1 2020 trading statement

MPH SE

MGPCq.L

Q1 2020 pre-close trading statement

Unilever Plc

ULVR.L

Q1 2020 trading statement

Relx Plc

REL.L

Q1 2020 trading statement

Taylor Wimpey

TW.L

Trading statement

Tullow Oil

TLW.L

Trading statement

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.