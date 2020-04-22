UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 22

April 22 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 39 points higher at 5,680 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ADMIRAL: Insurer Admiral ADML.L said on Tuesday it will return 110 million pounds ($136.43 million) to car and van policyholders who they hope have heeded government advice to stay home and drive less during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis Partnership warned on Tuesday that sales at its department stores division could crash by 35% this year in a worst-case scenario for the coronavirus crisis.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L will not pay an interim dividend to save cash during the coronavirus crisis and has booked a 284 million pound charge to reflect an expected lower value of stock when its stores reopen.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 3% on Tuesday as plunging oil prices hit the commodity-heavy index, heightening concerns about the economic damage from the new coronavirus.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Antofagasta Plc

ANTO.L

Q1 2020 production report

Hochschild Mining Plc

HOCM.L

Q1 2020 production results release

Boohoo Group Plc

BOOH.L

Preliminary 2020 earnings release

JTC Plc

JTC.L

FY 2019 earnings release

Ab Dynamics Plc

ABDP.L

HY 2020 earnings release

Fevertree Drinks

FEVR.L

FY 2019 earnings release

