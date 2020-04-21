UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

Adds company news items and futures

April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 125 points lower at 5,688 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.41% ahead of cash market open.

* CALISEN: British smart meter company Calisen CLSN.L said it expects its Lowri Beck division to post a loss in 2020 after the company halted installations of its meters and other field services because of the coronavirus lockdown.

* QUILTER: Asset management group Quilter QLT.L is pushing ahead with its dividend payout and its share buyback scheme in spite of COVID-19 market volatility, after posting first quarter net inflows of 500 million pounds ($620.30 million).

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L said it would not pay an interim dividend and could not provide earnings guidance for the remainder of its 2019-20 year because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

* TULLOW OIL: Tullow Oil TLW.L said it had appointed Rahul Dhir, who currently leads Africa-focused oil and gas producer Delonex, as its new chief executive.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange said it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv in the second half of the year as coronavirus-related volatility in markets lifted first quarter income.

* PHAROS ENERGY: Pharos Energy PHARP.L said it was withdrawing from a consortium evaluating the acquisition of Shell Egypt NV's RDSa.L assets in Western Desert in Egypt, amid a collapse in global oil prices.

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped, having risen as much as 1% in the previous session as the dollar firmed, although losses were capped by a fragile equities market.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.5% on Monday, helped by consumer staple giants and drugmakers, but a collapse in oil prices and nerves about the corporate earnings season kept a lid on the gains.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

