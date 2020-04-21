World Markets
CLSN

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 125 points lower at 5,688 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.41% ahead of cash market open.

Adds company news items and futures

April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 125 points lower at 5,688 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.41% ahead of cash market open.

* CALISEN: British smart meter company Calisen CLSN.L said it expects its Lowri Beck division to post a loss in 2020 after the company halted installations of its meters and other field services because of the coronavirus lockdown.

* QUILTER: Asset management group Quilter QLT.L is pushing ahead with its dividend payout and its share buyback scheme in spite of COVID-19 market volatility, after posting first quarter net inflows of 500 million pounds ($620.30 million).

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Primark owner Associated British Foods ABF.L said it would not pay an interim dividend and could not provide earnings guidance for the remainder of its 2019-20 year because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

* TULLOW OIL: Tullow Oil TLW.L said it had appointed Rahul Dhir, who currently leads Africa-focused oil and gas producer Delonex, as its new chief executive.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange said it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv in the second half of the year as coronavirus-related volatility in markets lifted first quarter income.

* PHAROS ENERGY: Pharos Energy PHARP.L said it was withdrawing from a consortium evaluating the acquisition of Shell Egypt NV's RDSa.L assets in Western Desert in Egypt, amid a collapse in global oil prices.

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped, having risen as much as 1% in the previous session as the dollar firmed, although losses were capped by a fragile equities market.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.5% on Monday, helped by consumer staple giants and drugmakers, but a collapse in oil prices and nerves about the corporate earnings season kept a lid on the gains.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLSN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular