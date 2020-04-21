UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 125 points lower at 5,688 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: British banks should use their substantial capital and liquidity buffers to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of England said on Monday.

* LLOYD'S OF LONDON: Lloyd's of London is collating details of insurers' business interruption coverage for the Prudential Regulation Authority and is in discussions about a government backstop to cover future pandemics, it said in a letter seen by Reuters.

* BP: The U.S. Supreme Court handed BP Plc BP.L unit Atlantic Richfield Co a victory on Monday, making it harder for Montana landowners to seek a more extensive cleanup of a hazardous waste site than the federal government had ordered.

* HSBC: HSBC HSBA.L has reshuffled the leadership of its investment banking division, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn presses ahead with changes at the top despite having last month paused a wider job cut programme.

* NatWest: British state-backed lender NatWest RBS.L is pressing ahead with further job cuts, axing more than 30 jobs in its digital ventures arm despite rivals halting redundancies during the coronavirus crisis.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L is repairing the hydrocracker at its joint-venture 275,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

* GLENCORE: Glencore GLEN.L will reverse its earlier decision to shutter its Zambia subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) if it reaches an agreement with the Zambian government, the company said on Monday.

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped, having risen as much as 1% in the previous session as the dollar firmed, although losses were capped by a fragile equities market.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.5% on Monday, helped by consumer staple giants and drugmakers, but a collapse in oil prices and nerves about the corporate earnings season kept a lid on the gains.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business.

Flowtech Fluidpower Plc

FLOL.L

FY 2019 earnings release

Filta Group Holdings Plc

FLTA.L

FY 2019 earnings release

RBG Holdings Plc

RBGP.L

FY 2019 earnings release

Anexo Group Plc

ANXA.L

FY 2019 earnings release

Lidco Group Plc

LID.L

FY 2020 earnings release

Egdon Resources Plc

EGRE.L

HY 2020 earnings release

London Stock Exchange Plc

LSE.L

Q1 2020 trading statement

Associated British Foods Plc

ABF.L

HY 2020 earnings release

