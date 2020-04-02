Commodities

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 5,439 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* IAG: IAG-owned British Airways ICAG.L is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings HSBA.L on Wednesday denied a media report that the bank had revived a debate on moving its headquarters and said there were no such discussions under review.

* BP: Several workers on a BP Plc BP.N oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, a day after a worker at BP's operations in Alaska also tested positive.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Copper miner Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Wednesday its Centinela mine in Chile would be powered by renewable sources from 2022 under an agreement with power company Engie Energía Chile.

* OIL: Crude oil futures surged on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a solution to "challenging" oil markets.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited key U.S. jobless data amid mounting signs of a recession due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

* EX-DIVS: InterContinental Hotels IHG.L, Mondi MNDI.L, Melrose Industries MRON.L, Phoenix Group PHNX.L, Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L, Smith & Nephew SN.L and Taylor Wimpey TW.L will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.05 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.8% on Wednesday as banking shares dived after suspending dividend payments, while plunging factory activity in Britain and elsewhere underlined the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Tracsis PLC

TRCS.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings

Saga PLC

SAGA.L

Full Year 2020 Earnings

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Reuters Messaging: tanishaa.nadkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

