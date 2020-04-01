UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

April 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 157 points lower at 5,515

on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GLENCORE: Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it had deferred a decision on its proposed $2.6 billion dividend payout for this year and said there could be material disruption to production due to the coronavirus epidemic.

* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L said on Tuesday it had recruited 35,000 additional workers in the last 10 days to help get it through the coronavirus emergency, which has triggered a dramatic increase in demand for groceries.

* OIL: Global crude oil prices slid further, following their biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply fears. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 2% to end its worst quarter since 1987 on a positive note on Tuesday, as a recovery in oil prices and a surprise expansion in Chinese factory activity stoked modest hopes for an economic recovery.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business.

Sumo Group

SUMO.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Central Asia Metals

CAML.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Brave Bison

BBSN.L

Full Year 2019 Results

JTC PLC

JTC.L

Full Year 2019 Results

Topps Tiles PLC

TPT.L

Q2 Trading Statement

