UK Stocks-Factors to watch July 23

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 7 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ANTOFAGASTA: One of the world's largest copper producers, Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L, and workers at its Zaldivar mine decided to extend government-mediated talks for a new union contract and avoid a strike, a union source said on Wednesday night.

* PREMIER LEAGUE: Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned on Thursday that hackers are increasingly targeting soccer clubs in the Premier League in a wider attack on the country's sports sector.

* CARNIVAL: Carnival Corp's CCL.N Princess Cruises said on Wednesday it would extend the suspension of select voyages through Dec. 15 as it looks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: UK pilots' union BALPA is recommending that its 4,300 members accept British Airways' proposal of about 20% reduced pay and voluntary severance to limit the amount of forced job cuts, the union said on Wednesday.

* CHINESE HACKING: Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday Britain was concerned by evidence published by the United States showing that China was involved in cyber attacks against medical and academic institutions in 11 countries including the U.K.

* EX-DIVS: Pennon Group PNN.L and SSE SSE.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE sank on Wednesday with energy and healthcare stocks weighing the most amid weaker oil prices and some unwinding of bets on the timeline of a coronavirus vaccine.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Rightmove

PLC

RMV.L

Rightmove

PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release

AFC

Energy PLC

AFEN.L

Half

Year 2020 AFC Energy PLC Earnings Release

Relx PLC

REL.L

Half

Year 2020 Relx PLC Earnings Release

Croda

International PLC

CRDA.L

Half

Year 2020 Croda International PLC Earnings Release

Howden

Joinery Group PLC

HWDN.L

Half

Year 2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Release

NCC

Group PLC

NCCG.L

Full

Year 2020 NCC Group PLC Earnings Release

G4S PLC

GFS.L

Half

Year 2020 G4S PLC Earnings Release

Pentair

PLC

PNR.N

Q2 2020

Pentair PLC Earnings Release

Unilever

PLC

ULVR.L

Half

Year 2020 Unilever PLC Earnings Release

Daily

Mail and General Trust P L C

DMGOa.L

Q3 2020

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Trading Statement Release

IG Group

Holdings PLC

IGG.L

Full

Year 2020 IG Group Holdings PLC Earnings Release

Brewin

Dolphin Holdings PLC

BRW.L

Q3 2020

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Trading Statement Release

Sage

Group PLC

SGE.L

Q3 2020

Sage Group PLC Trading Statement Release

