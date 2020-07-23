UK Stocks-Factors to watch July 23
Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 7 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ANTOFAGASTA: One of the world's largest copper producers, Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L, and workers at its Zaldivar mine decided to extend government-mediated talks for a new union contract and avoid a strike, a union source said on Wednesday night.
* PREMIER LEAGUE: Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned on Thursday that hackers are increasingly targeting soccer clubs in the Premier League in a wider attack on the country's sports sector.
* CARNIVAL: Carnival Corp's CCL.N Princess Cruises said on Wednesday it would extend the suspension of select voyages through Dec. 15 as it looks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
* BRITISH AIRWAYS: UK pilots' union BALPA is recommending that its 4,300 members accept British Airways' proposal of about 20% reduced pay and voluntary severance to limit the amount of forced job cuts, the union said on Wednesday.
* CHINESE HACKING: Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday Britain was concerned by evidence published by the United States showing that China was involved in cyber attacks against medical and academic institutions in 11 countries including the U.K.
* EX-DIVS: Pennon Group PNN.L and SSE SSE.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE sank on Wednesday with energy and healthcare stocks weighing the most amid weaker oil prices and some unwinding of bets on the timeline of a coronavirus vaccine.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Rightmove
PLC
RMV.L
Rightmove
PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
AFC
Energy PLC
AFEN.L
Half
Year 2020 AFC Energy PLC Earnings Release
Relx PLC
REL.L
Half
Year 2020 Relx PLC Earnings Release
Croda
International PLC
CRDA.L
Half
Year 2020 Croda International PLC Earnings Release
Howden
Joinery Group PLC
HWDN.L
Half
Year 2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Release
NCC
Group PLC
NCCG.L
Full
Year 2020 NCC Group PLC Earnings Release
G4S PLC
GFS.L
Half
Year 2020 G4S PLC Earnings Release
Pentair
PLC
PNR.N
Q2 2020
Pentair PLC Earnings Release
Unilever
PLC
ULVR.L
Half
Year 2020 Unilever PLC Earnings Release
Daily
Mail and General Trust P L C
DMGOa.L
Q3 2020
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Trading Statement Release
IG Group
Holdings PLC
IGG.L
Full
Year 2020 IG Group Holdings PLC Earnings Release
Brewin
Dolphin Holdings PLC
BRW.L
Q3 2020
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Trading Statement Release
Sage
Group PLC
SGE.L
Q3 2020
Sage Group PLC Trading Statement Release
