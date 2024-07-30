News & Insights

Stocks

UK Stocks: Diageo (DGE) Shares Slump as FY24 Profits Drop

July 30, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Kirti Tak for TipRanks ->

Shares of the UK-based liquor giant Diageo PLC (GB:DGE) slumped to their lowest level in four years after the company’s sales and profits dropped for Fiscal Year 2024. The company’s organic net sales fell by 0.6% to $20.3 billion, while its organic operating profit fell by almost 5% year-over-year to $6 billion in FY24. Following the results, DGE stock lost 5.6% as of writing.

Despite the disappointing results, the company increased its full-year dividend for FY24 by 5% to 103.48 cents per share.

Diageo owns a portfolio of around 200 well-known brands, including Baileys, Smirnoff, Tanqueray, Guinness, and many others.

Cautious Environment Dampens Diageo’s Numbers

Overall, Diageo’s sales volume declined 3.5% during the year amid a cautious consumer environment. Among its regions, the company’s performance was hit the most in the Latin America and Caribbean region (LAC), with a decline of 21.1% in organic net sales. This was mainly affected by the need to reduce excess inventory in the LAC region to align with the current market trends.

Excluding this region, the company’s organic net sales increased by 1.8%, driven by growth in Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Among its brands, Guinness showed strong momentum in Europe with a 22% growth in organic net sales.

The company’s CEO, Debra Crew, described the year as “challenging” for the company and the industry as a whole. She also highlighted a record productivity savings of nearly $700 million during the year.

Is Diageo a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Overall, analysts maintain a cautious outlook on Diageo stock, as the company has indicated that it expects challenges to continue in FY25.

According to TipRanks’ consensus, DGE stock has received a Hold rating based on a total of 12 recommendations from analysts. This includes five Buy, three Hold, and four Sell recommendations. The Diageo share price target is 2,949.03p, which is 21.4% above the current trading levels.

See more DGE analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGEAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.