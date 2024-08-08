UK Stocks: Deliveroo Hits Net Profit Goals; Shares Rally

Shares of the UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo PLC (GB:ROO) rallied today after the company hit its net profit and cash flow goals in the first half results for 2024. The company reported a net profit of £1.3 million in the first half, marking a significant turnaround from the £83 million loss recorded in H1 2023. Following the results, Deliveroo shares gained 9.3% as of writing.

Deliveroo is a marketplace that links customers in the UK with local partners to enable the delivery of food and essential items.

Deliveroo’s First-Half Performance

In the first half, Deliveroo’s revenue grew by 2% year-over-year in constant currency (CC) to £1.03 billion. Meanwhile, GTV (gross transaction value) increased by 6% at CC to £3.7 billion, as the company’s orders returned to growth of 2%. Overall, the company’s numbers were driven by its growing partnerships with supermarkets and retailers. The company also witnessed positive signs in consumer behaviour in most of its markets and improved customer retention.

Deliveroo posted free cash flow of £3.2 million as compared to a negative cash flow of £27.7 million a year ago. Additionally, the company announced a share buyback of £150 million, taking the total to £450 million.

In terms of outlook, Deliveroo raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) forecast to the upper half of the £110 million to £130 million range. In the first half, adjusted EBITDA reached £61.7 million, registering a 57% year-over-year reported growth. Deliveroo also reaffirmed its GTV growth estimate to be between 5% and 9% in 2024.

What is the Forecast for Deliveroo Shares?

According to TipRanks, ROO stock has received a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, three Holds, and one Sell recommendation. The Deliveroo share price target is 157.57p, which is 13% above the current price level.

