UK stocks climb on energy boost; Next soars to record peak

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - UK stocks rose on Thursday, led by energy shares that tracked oil prices higher, while Next jumped to a record peak as the British clothing retailer raised its annual profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.4% by 0807 GMT, recovering from two straight days of losses. The midcap FTSE 250 index .FTMC added 0.3%.

Energy shares .FTNMX601010 climbed 1.4% to hit their highest in more than six weeks after oil prices extended gains on persisting concerns over Middle Eastern supply disruptions. O/R

NextNXT.L was the top gainer in the FTSE 100, jumping 5% to an all-time high after the retailer raised its profit forecast for the year ended January 2024, for the fifth time in eight months.

Shares of BP BP.L climbed 1.7% as the oil and gas company terminated agreement with Equinor EQNR.OL to sell power to New York state from their proposed Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm.

JD Sports FashionJD.L slumped 17% to a two-month low after the sportswear retailer lowered its full-year profit forecast, citing higher costs, a slowdown in consumer spending and subdued demand for apparel amid milder weather conditions.

