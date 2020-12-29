AZN

UK stocks cheer Brexit trade deal after long weekend

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

UK shares rallied on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to cheer a post-Brexit trade deal that averted a chaotic finale to the tortuous divorce.

FTSE 100 up 1.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.8%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 1.5% in early trading and was on course for its biggest percentage gain in four weeks, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index .FTMC climbed 0.8% to hit its highest level since Feb. 25.

With UK markets closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas and Boxing Day respectively, investors took heart from the confirmation last week of a Brexit trade deal.

AstraZeneca AZN.L rose 4.3% to give the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, while shares in other international firms such as Unilever ULVR.L and Diageo DGE.L gained despite a firming pound. GBP/

