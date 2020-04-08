UK stock rally halts as insurers, Tesco take hit

By Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar

April 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 lost steam on Wednesday, as rising global deaths doused hopes that the coronavirus crisis was abating, while insurers took a hit over halts in dividend payments and Tesco warned of a surge in costs.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 1.8% after closing at a near two-week high on Tuesday. It is still up 3.6% for the week.

Shares of Aviva Plc AV.L and Direct Line DLGD.L, RSA RSA.L and Lloyds of London-member Hiscox HSX.L fell between 2.4% and 8.3% after saying they were cancelling 2019 investor payouts.

Both EU and British regulators had urged restraint on dividend payments and payment of bonuses as a buffer against potential losses from the pandemic. Legal & General LGEN.L, which said last week it remained committed to distributing its own dividend, was down 6.2%.

TescoTSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, fell 4.1% as it forecast costs from the pandemic of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year.

Fellow retailers Sainsbury SBRY.L and Morrisons MRW.L fell about 3%.

Stock markets globally had rallied in the past two days on signs that new coronavirus cases were plateauing in the hotspots including New York, Italy and France.

However, the number of deaths across the United States rose by a record of more than 1,800 on Tuesday even as the number of hospitalizations seemed to be levelling off in New York state.

"There are signs that things are coming under control, but markets really need to focus on new cases, fatality rates and economic data," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at London-based firm Brooks Macdonald.

"The daily drum beat of fiscal and monetary policy (stimulus) has slowed from a few weeks ago and a lot of U.S. and UK are deferring corporate announcements."

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 are expected to post a 30.2% slump in second-quarter earnings, according to Refinitiv data, versus a 21.9% decline forecast just a week ago.

Investors also awaited updates as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care, with officials saying he was in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications.

With the UK death toll rising to 6,159, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Britain is nowhere near lifting the lockdown measures as the peak is still more than a week away.

Midcap shares .FTMC, which flipped into positive territory at one point, were last down 0.2%.

Online fashion retailer ASOS Plc ASOS.L soared 26% after saying it had raised 247 million pounds ($304 million) via a placing, to help it shore up its finances against any prolonged business downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare company Novacyt NCYT.L surged 22% after it got the green light for its COVID-19 diagnostic test for procurement under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing process.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Patrick Graham)

