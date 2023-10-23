UK statistics office to publish adjusted version of jobless rate

Adds background from 4th paragraph

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it would publish an adjusted rate for unemployment and other measures of the labour market on Tuesday, a week after scaling back its jobs data release due to low response rates to its monthly survey.

"Tomorrow we will publish a new series using additional data sources to produce adjusted levels and rates for employment, unemployment and inactivity for the latest two 3-monthly periods," the ONS said in a statement on Monday.

"We will not be publishing the unadjusted June to August LFS (Labour Force Survey) data tomorrow."

The ONS last Tuesday published some of its monthly jobs market data but delayed by a week the release of figures from its LFS survey which has been increasingly hampered by low response rates.

The Bank of England is monitoring Britain's labour market closely as it considers whether it needs to resume raising interest rates, having opted to keep them on hold in September after 14 hikes in a row.

Britain's unemployment rate has edged up in recent months and last week's partial data release showed growth in regular pay for workers slowed marginally from a previous record high.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the unadjusted unemployment rate would hold at 4.3% in the three months to the end of August, unchanged from July.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

