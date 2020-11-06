UK software firm Aveva to raise $3.73 billion to fund OSIsoft deal

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British industrial software provider Aveva Group said on Friday it intends to raise 2.84 billion pounds ($3.73 billion) through a rights issue to partly fund the acquisition of SoftBank-backed peer OSIsoft.

Aveva, which is buying the company for an enterprise value of $5 billion, said the rights issue will offer 125.7 million shares at a price of 22.55 pounds per share.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

