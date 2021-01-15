UK software firm Aveva posts revenue growth on healthy renewal rates

Aveva Group reported an over 26% jump in quarterly organic constant currency revenue on Friday, as the British industrial software provider benefited from strong and early renewals in the food and the engineering, procurement and construction sectors.

The company added that its recently acquired OSIsoft business continued to perform well.

